Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the period.

FHLC stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53.

