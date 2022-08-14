Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Purchases 235,803.12 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 140,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,378,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,315,218.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 500,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 1.69 per share, for a total transaction of 845,000.00.
Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.89. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.62 and a 1-year high of 20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.62 and a 200-day moving average of 3.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.
About Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
