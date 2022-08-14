OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 1,555 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,052 shares of company stock worth $75,489,488. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.84. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

