OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,306 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AxoGen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 141.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AxoGen by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 496,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $255,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock worth $476,841. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

