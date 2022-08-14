OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 2,918 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

