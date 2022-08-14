OLD National Bancorp IN Has $214,000 Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VITL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 914,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 434,277 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.47 million, a P/E ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 0.77. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 10,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,043,272.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

