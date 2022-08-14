OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $209,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,781,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,445,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

Insulet Stock Up 2.5 %

PODD stock opened at $270.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 541.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.38.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

