OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $95,000 in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allbirds Stock Up 12.4 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIRD shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

