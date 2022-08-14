OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

