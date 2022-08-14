ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after buying an additional 314,351 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

