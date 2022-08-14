ON Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 17,460 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the average daily volume of 9,786 call options.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

