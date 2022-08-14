OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $43.00 at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

ONEW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $610.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

About OneWater Marine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.