Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) PT Lowered to $3.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ontrak Price Performance

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.25. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ontrak

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 151.33% and a negative return on equity of 127.01%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Arik Hill purchased 25,358 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $36,515.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,673 shares in the company, valued at $74,409.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,537,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

