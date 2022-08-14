Oppenheimer Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $415.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $379.73.

Paycom Software Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $393.91 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.07 and a 200 day moving average of $314.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,014,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

