Oppenheimer Weighs in on Barings BDC, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Barings BDC in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Barings BDC’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.60. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.6% in the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 229,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 73.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.