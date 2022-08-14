Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Owens Corning worth $39,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 74.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after acquiring an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

