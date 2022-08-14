Oxford Bank (OXBC) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) is one of 77 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oxford Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Oxford Bank Competitors 22.70% 12.03% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oxford Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Bank Competitors 602 2158 2229 38 2.34

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 89.13%. Given Oxford Bank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxford Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A $10.56 million 9.51 Oxford Bank Competitors $12.78 billion $3.00 billion 8.40

Oxford Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Oxford Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank’s peers have a beta of 21.84, suggesting that their average share price is 2,084% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Bank peers beat Oxford Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Oxford Bank

(Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.