Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 162,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 44,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

