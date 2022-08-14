Paul Benson Purchases 42,500 Shares of OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC) Stock

OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC – Get Rating) insider Paul Benson bought 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.34 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,450.00 ($69,545.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

