Paul Benson Purchases 42,500 Shares of OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC) Stock

OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC – Get Rating) insider Paul Benson bought 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.34 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,450.00 ($69,545.45).
OceanaGold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78.
OceanaGold Company Profile
