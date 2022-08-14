Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Receives $10.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAR shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

PEAR opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Pear Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

