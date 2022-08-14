PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $44.94

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.94, but opened at $43.10. PetroChina shares last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 4,040 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTR. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
