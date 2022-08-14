PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $44.94

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.94, but opened at $43.10. PetroChina shares last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 4,040 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTR. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

PetroChina Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetroChina

PetroChina Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter worth $4,351,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 13,625.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 9.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 81.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

