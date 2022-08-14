Pi Financial Weighs in on Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “NA” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.81 million.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:GRN opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$115.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.75.

About Greenlane Renewables

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.