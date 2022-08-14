Piper Sandler Boosts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $50.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Dutch Bros to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE:BROS opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

