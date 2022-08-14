Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Up 60.9% in July

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pipestone Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $3.37 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

