Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $552.95

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 552.95 ($6.68) and traded as low as GBX 518 ($6.26). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.40), with a volume of 186,358 shares traded.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 552.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £534.19 million and a PE ratio of 1,081.63.

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 32 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Polar Capital Company Profile

In other Polar Capital news, insider Anand Aithal purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 512 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($27,839.54). In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 44,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.61), for a total value of £204,512.64 ($247,115.32). Also, insider Anand Aithal purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.19) per share, with a total value of £23,040 ($27,839.54).

