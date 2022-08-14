PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,469 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in PPL by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

