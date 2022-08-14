Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31,159 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $42,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

