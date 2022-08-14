Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $41,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after buying an additional 335,250 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after buying an additional 237,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 126.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

