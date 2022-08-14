Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 2,203.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $46,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,266,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.63 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

