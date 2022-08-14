Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $38,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equity Residential Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

EQR opened at $79.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

