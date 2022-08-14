Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 786,670 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 786,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,496,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

