Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,956,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $45,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 404.28 and a beta of 0.74. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 20,328 shares of company stock valued at $373,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

