Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.31 Million Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $39,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.