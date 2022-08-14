Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.05 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $40,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 32.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.