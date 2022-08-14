Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.42 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $40,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

OTIS stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

