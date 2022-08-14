Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $40,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

