Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.10 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $41,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $186.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $275.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

