Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.65 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $46,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,336,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $43,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,789 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,336,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,548 shares of company stock worth $3,680,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.