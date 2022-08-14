Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $47,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $64.55 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

