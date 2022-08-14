Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,824 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $38,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Visteon by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Visteon by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

VC stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

