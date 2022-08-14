Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $44.87 Million Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,999,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,870,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
