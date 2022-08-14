Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $44.87 Million Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,999,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,870,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 2.0 %

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTST stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

NETSTREIT Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.