Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 572,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,785,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of DSGX opened at $71.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

