Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $79.51 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.70.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

