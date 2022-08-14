Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 968 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $44,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMETEK Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AME opened at $129.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.