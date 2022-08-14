Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $40,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 46,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 30.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.50.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.