Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 0.4 %

ResMed stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.21. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

