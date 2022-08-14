Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 117,527 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $38,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.