Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 125,589 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,855,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,589 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $43,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

