Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,609 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 594,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $41,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.