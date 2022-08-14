Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,674 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $40,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Robert Half International by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Robert Half International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

